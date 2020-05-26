Even as Maharashtra is grappling to contain Coronavirus, a huge protest broke out in the state capital Mumbai’s KEM (King Edward Memorial) Hospital after a worker posted at the coronavirus ward died on Monday night. The employees and the paramedical staff are gathered outside the state-run-hospital and protesting against the death of their colleague.

His body hasn’t been taken from the hospital mortuary since last night.

According to media reports, the worker was allegedly denied leave by the hospital authorities though he was not keeping well since the past four days and eventually he died last night.

It is not yet ascertained whether he died of Coronavirus. Once the test for COVID-19 comes out it could be confirmed.

The protesting employees are demanding that the dead worker’s family should get compensation. Their demands include a job for a family member as well as some financial help.

With 52.667 cases and 1695 deaths, Maharashtra remains the most affected state in the country.