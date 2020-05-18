Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has allowed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to run 1000 buses for migrant workers to ferry them back home.

Awanish Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) has written to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accepting her proposal to deploy 1000 buses for migrants. He also seeks details of 1000 buses, their numbers and names of drivers without delay.

A day after 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured in an accident due to a trailer rammed a stationary truck, both carrying migrant workers, on a highway near Auraiya in UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on May 16 had appealed to the UP CM for allowing Congress to run 1000 buses for the migrant workers.

“Respected chief minister, I am requesting you, this is not the time for politics. Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of labourers and migrants are walking towards their homes without food or water and after fighting all troubles. Let us help them. Give permission to our buses,” she said.

आज यूपी सरकार को पत्र लिखकर कांग्रेस की तरफ से 1000 बसें चलाने की अनुमति मांगी है। रोज होती दुर्घटनाएं, असहनीय पीड़ा, अमानवीय हालात। हमारे कामगार भाई-बहन और उनके बच्चे संकट के दौर से गुजर रहे हैं। मैंने सरकार से पहले भी अपील की है कि कृपया बसें चलाकर पैदल चल रहे.. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Bw2EOIkgil — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 16, 2020

“Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of nation-builders workers and migrants are walking in the sun. Give permission Yogi Adityanath ji. Let us help our brothers and sisters,” she said in another tweet.

Priyanka Gandhi had also put a video showing buses stationed in Rajasthan to ferry migrant workers to back home but due to denial of permission from the UP government, they were not able to move.

Rajasthan Minister for Tourism, Vishvendra Singh, had claimed that the buses were stopped in Rajasthan close to the border with UP.

However, yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had taunted the Congress saying Priyanka Gandhi should Congress-ruled states to run more buses.