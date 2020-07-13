Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the surge in cases of coronavirus in the state.

Referring to statistics, Priyanka Gandhi said that the number of cases was 1,347 on July 10, 1,403 on July 11 and 1,388 on July 12.

“To hide its failure, the government is playing while the disease is growing,” said the Congress leader.

उप्र: पिछले तीन दिन में कोरोना के मामले 10 July – 1347

11 July – 1403

12 July – 1388 लॉकडाउन के वीकेंड ‘बेबी पैक’ का लॉजिक अब तक किसी को समझ नहीं आया। अपनी असफलता छुपाने के लिए खिलवाड़ जारी है। ‘मर्ज़ बढ़ता गया

ज्यों ज्यों दवा की’ pic.twitter.com/swuFuPcHjc — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 13, 2020

Hitting out at the state’s recently rolled out ‘mini-lockdown’ on weekends concept, the Congress leader said that the logic behind the ‘baby pack’ of lockdown on weekends is still not clear to many.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to introduce a ‘mini-lockdown’ in the state on weekends to check the spread of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

All markets, food grain markets and other establishments are closed during this period and the supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery.

The movement of trains and air services remains operational but road transport will be shut down. Buses, however, will be made available to air and train passengers.