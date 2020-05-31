Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Shramik special trains were being ignored by the railways due to which 40 per cent were running late.

She further alleged that it was railways ignorance that many lost their way and 80 passengers died.

“The Railway Ministry says weak people should not travel, which is shocking. Shramik trains are being ignored since the beginning. At this time the railways should be more sensitive towards people,” she tweeted.

However, on Friday, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav had said, “Some people died during the train journey and the railways is gathering details.”

In this difficult phase, the railways was trying its best, he said.

As many as 12 lakh railways employees were striving to make every train reach its destination on time, he added.

More than 4,000 Shramik trains had ferried over 54 lakh people to their destinations, the Ministry said in a statement.