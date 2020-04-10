According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation giving rest to the speculations about the extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which is scheduled to end on Tuesday.

It is further reported that the extension of lockdown if done, will come up with some modifications.

However, there is no confirmation about what modifications will be made, but it is reported that some sector-specific relaxation is likely to be announced keeping in mind the massive economic fallout due to the shutdown.

Some ease in norms related to social distancing is also anticipated.

Sources said the inter-state movement will remain restricted, except for essential services. Educational and religious institutions will remain closed in the stretched version of the lockdown.

Any decision in this regard will be taken only after the meeting of PM Modi with Chief Ministers of states, which is scheduled to be held tomorrow via video conference.

However, a significant modification which is reported for the extended lockdown is the operation of airlines. Aviation sector which is one of the worst-hit sectors is reported to resume its services in the extended lockdown with rules keeping the middle seat vacant.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the IndiGo airlines has decided to bring in a few changes in its operating procedures such as sanitising the aircraft more frequently and stopping in-flight meal service briefly after the 21-day lockdown ends.

The move of government to extend the lockdown was reflected in the Wednesday’s meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leaders of all parties in which the PM had said that by all accounts the lifting of the lockdown is not possible.

The lockdown which was imposed to contain the deadly coronavirus has left a significant impact on the economy. Yesterday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated that the nationwide lockdown and the global slowdown are adversely impacting the economic activity and COVID-19 “hangs over the future like a spectre”.

Till now, Odisha and Punjab are the two states who have announced to further extend the 21-day lockdown. Odisha was the first state in this regards which has announced lockdown till April 30, while Punjab has announced to extend it till May 1.

According to reports, Karnataka is likely to announce the extension today itself.

Among the states to call for a longer lockdown are Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.