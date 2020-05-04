Australian envoy to India Barry O’Farrell praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview with DD India, Barry O’Farrell said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is almost a superhuman.”

“In addition to managing a pandemic in the world’s second-largest country, he also finds time every day to reach out to world leaders,” he said.

A short video clip was shared over Twitter by Ramesh Ramachandran, Senior Consulting Editor of DD India. The full interview of Barry O’Farrell will be telecast at 8 pm on Monday.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison regarding the COVID-19 situation and measures to tackle it.

“We agreed to cooperate against COVID-19, including through collaborative research. PM Morrison assured me about the well-being of the vibrant Indian community, including students, in Australia,” PM Modi had told.

As of now, Australia has reported 6,825 cases of coronavirus with 95 deaths due to it.