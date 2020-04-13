Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephonic conversation with his Vietnam counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc about the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two leaders discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus and the steps being taken to address the challenge.

“The leaders agreed on the potential for bilateral collaboration in fighting COVID-19, including for facilitating supplies of required medical equipment. They also committed to providing necessary support to each other’s citizens present in their territories,” PMO said in a statement.

It further stated that both the leaders stressed the importance of the Strategic Partnership between India and Vietnam, and expressed satisfaction at the recent progress on various fronts.

Both the leaders also reviewed regional and international developments.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes to the people of Vietnam to fight the coronavirus battle.

PMO said teams of both the countries will remain in touch in the coming days for coordination on the pandemic response measures as well as other aspects of bilateral relations.

As of now, there are 265 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Vietnam with zero deaths.