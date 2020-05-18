The CEO of Swarajyamag news portal Prasanna Viswanathan on Twitter slams historian and veteran writer Ramachandra Guha for his tweet targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over migrant workers crisis.

Viswanathan attached a video posted by ABC news showing thousands waiting in miles-long lines on the outskirts of Pretoria for food aid.

“Thousands waited in miles-long lines on the outskirts of Pretoria for food aid amid South Africa’s lockdown. Groups of religious, charity and community organizations gave out around 10,000 bags of maize, vegetables, masks and sanitizers,” the caption of video said.

Launching an attack on Guha over his tweet, Viswanathan wrote, “Shameless sinister propagandist peddling South Africa as an example to shame India. Reality – Here are visuals. Mikes and miles of hungry stranded starving people outside Pretoria in South Africa lining up for food aid. SA Population mere 6 crores.”

Shameless sinister propagandist peddling South Africa as an example to shame India. Reality – Here are visuals. Mikes and miles of hungry stranded starving people outside Pretoria in South Africa lining up for food aid. SA Population mere 6 crores https://t.co/7s6ENOckiB https://t.co/XRoA8ZixtN — Prasanna Viswanathan (@prasannavishy) May 18, 2020

Ramachandra Guha has posted a media report in which Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said: “lack of sensitivity of states has led to the migrant crisis.”

“The Prime Minister of India, and he alone, bears responsibility for the enormous suffering of our migrant workers. South Africa’s President, who thinks before he acts, gave several days notice to allow migrants to return home before a lockdown took effect,” Guha said in his tweet attaching the media report.