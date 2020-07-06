Himachal Pradesh Mahila Congress President, Jenab Chandel today asked the state government to immediately drop the Police case against tribal women in Kaza in Spiti valley.

Talking to media persons here, Chandel said the case, which was registered when the locals had told the Agriculture and Tribal Development minister to first get quarantined before entering Kaza, smacked of political vendetta. “The tribal women had not broken any law,” she said.

Chandel said the government had failed to handle COVID-19 situation in Himachal Pradesh. “The COVID-19 cases are increasing, but the government has opened the state for tourists. This clearly reflects that the government is not serious about the pandemic. None of the government decisions on COVID-19 is so far clear,” she said.

The Congress leader said the BJP government had failed to solve the problems of people in the state in COVID-19 crisis. “The present government does not have any vision. Whatever the central government says, the government in HP is implementing that without giving any thought.”

She said the state has not got any financial assistance from the Centre. “Himachal’s financial condition is getting worse each day. The industry in state is closed. Nothing is being done to curb unemployment or price rise,” she said.

The state Mahila Congress President said tall claims are being made about the big financial package for the people affected in COVID-19. “Who is being benefitted under the package, nobody knows,” she said.

He said the government in the state and the centre is simply misguiding people by talking big. “Despite so much of crisis in COVID-19, the BJP is playing politics,” she said.

Chandel said the way BJP leaders are defaming Congress President, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by publicizing white lies has exposed their own character. She said the move to get Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi’s government house vacated was also a part of petty politics by BJP.