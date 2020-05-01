Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished a speedy recovery to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a pandemic which has not even spared the world leaders.

Earlier, Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson too caught the Coronavirus infection few weeks back, but now has recovered and is back to work.

PM Modi took to Twitter and said, “My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health,” in Russian and English. “We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mishustin had said on Thursday in a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he tested positive for coronavirus and he will now go into self-isolation while, suggesting that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov should take his place temporarily, reported BBC.

“What’s happening to you can happen to anyone, and I’ve always been saying this,” said President Vladimir Putin.

“You are a very active person. I would like to thank you for the work that has been done so far.”

Total number of COVID-19 infections in Russia crossed 100,000 mark while 1,073 people have so far, according to the country’s official daily coronavirus update.