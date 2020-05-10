Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a video call with the state Chief Ministers on Monday to discuss the future of the third version of the nationwide lockdown, PMO said on Sunday.

However, earlier in the day, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a video conference with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all the states and union territories.

PM @narendramodi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state Chief Ministers tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 10, 2020

As reported by NDTV, a lot of stated have raised objections to the red, green and orange zone marking rules. They argued that the system has led to the increase in the number of cases. They also said that the return of the migrant workers is also a concern.

The states also contended that these issues led to the difficulty to come back to normalcy.

PM had his last call with the state CMs on April 27 during which he discussed the ext plan for the second lockdown which ended on May 3. He had asked the state Chief Ministers to chalk out an exit plan by marking districts as red, orange and green zones to indicate the level and intensity of the COVID-19 infection.

Later a decision to extend the lockdown for another two weeks, till May 17, was rolled out.

The containment of deadly coronavirus looks far away as the cases have reached around 60,000 mark.

The first lockdown which was imposed on March 25 for 21 days had begun with nearly 550 cases. During a press briefing last month, Health Ministry officials told that if lockdown would not have been at place, then the cases would have crossed the 8 lakh mark.