Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the virtual Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit which will be held to strengthen the ties between the member countries during the coronavirus pandemic.

This would be the first time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the NAM summit since he assumed the chair in 2014.

He skipped the first NAM summit in 2016 and the other one in 2019.

His move indicated that India is somehow cutting its ties with the NAM and focusing towards the western organisations.

The meeting has been called by NAM chairperson and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Since the pandemic has taken India into its grip, the Indian Prime Minister has been taking a collaborative approach to fighting the battle against it.

In the last two months, he has attended G20, SAARC and BRICS summit and discussed the issue of pandemic over it.

The title of the virtual NAM Summit will be “United Against Covid-19”.

As per the reports, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus are also expected to address the summit.

The NAM was established in 1961 in Belgrade, Yugoslavia. The three world leaders who took the initiative were Jawaharlal Nehru, Prime Minister of India; Josip Broz Tito, President of Yugoslavia and Gamal Abder Nasser, Egyptian President.

The movement was established on the principles agreed upon during the Bandung conference in 1955.