Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with his Mauritius counterpart, Pravind Jugnauth, over the global coronavirus health crisis.

Mauritius PM also conveyed his condolences for the losses caused in India due to the Cyclone Amphan. He further thanked for sending Indian Naval Ship ‘Kesari’ to Mauritius as part of ‘Operation Sagar’ with a consignment of medicines and a 14-member medical team to help the Mauritian health authorities fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the conversation recalled the special people-to-people ties between India and Mauritius and said India is duty-bound to support its friends during the time of crisis.

PM Modi further conveyed his appreciation for the effective COVID-19 response mounted by Mauritius under Prime Minister Jugnauth’s leadership, which has resulted in no new cases being reported for several weeks.

He suggested that Mauritius could document its best practices, which would be helpful for other countries, especially island countries, in dealing with similar health crises.

They also discussed the steps to enhance cooperation in various areas including measures aimed at supporting the financial sector of Mauritius, and enabling Mauritian youth to study Ayurvedic medicine.

PM Modi conveyed his wishes for the health and well-being of the Mauritian people, and for maintenance of the uniquely warm relations between the two countries.