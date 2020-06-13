Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had a phone call with Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

During the call, PM Modi warmly recalled his July 2016 visit to Dar-es-Salaam and stressed on the importance that India attaches to its traditionally friendly ties with Tanzania. He reiterated India’s commitment to partnering Tanzania in its development journey, as per the aspirations and needs of the Tanzanian government and people.

He further thanked President Dr Magufuli for the assistance provided by the Tanzanian authorities for the evacuation of Indian citizens from Tanzania in the wake of COVID-19.

Had a good talk with President @MagufuliJP on all aspects of our friendly relations with Tanzania. Also thanked him for taking care of Indian community in Tanzania during the COVID-19 crisis. India is committed to remain a reliable partner for Tanzania's development journey. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2020

Both the leaders reviewed the overall bilateral relationship. They expressed satisfaction at the growing development partnership, educational linkages, and trade and investment flows between India and Tanzania, and discussed possibilities of further accelerating these trends.

Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to President Magufuli and the people of Tanzania for the forthcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections in Tanzania later this year.