Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with President of Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte and discussed the steps being taken by the two Governments to address the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi assured President Duterte of India’s commitment to support the Philippines in its fight against the pandemic, and stressed that India’s well-established capacity for manufacturing affordable pharmaceutical products, including for an eventual vaccine once it is found, would continue to be deployed for the benefit of entire humanity.

During the call, both the leaders expressed appreciation for the cooperation extended to ensure the welfare of their citizens in each other’s territory, as also for their repatriation home, during the ongoing health crisis.

Both the leaders shared their satisfaction at the progress seen in recent years in all aspects of the bilateral relationship, including defence cooperation.

PM Modi emphasised that India sees the Philippines as a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific Region.

He conveyed his best wishes to President Duterte and the people of the Philippines for the forthcoming National Day of the Philippines.