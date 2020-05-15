Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with his Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen to discuss the Covid 19 crisis.

During the call, PM Modi appreciated Denmark’s success in lifting the lockdown restrictions without causing an increase in infections.

Both leaders reiterated their shared desire to further strengthen India-Denmark relations and discussed the ways in which both countries could work together in the post-COVID world.

Sectors like medical research, clean energy and climate resilience offer great opportunities to bring Danish and Indian strengths together for creating a Green Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2020

They also welcomed the successful organisation of the Joint Commission Meeting between the two Foreign Ministers on 12 May 2020.

“Agreeing that sectors like Health Research, Clean and Green Energy, and Climate Change resilience offer tremendous scope for mutually beneficial collaboration, the leaders committed themselves to work towards the goal of creating a robust Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark,” PMO said in a statement.