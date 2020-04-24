Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation of the holy month of Ramzan on Friday.

Taking it to Twitter, PM prayed for the safety, well-being and prosperity of the citizens.

“Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with its abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, PM wished village panchayats across the country on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day.

To mark the occasion, PM Modi launched a unified e-Gram Swaraj portal ‘Swamitva’ and a mobile application to provide gram panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their development plans.

Inaugurating the website, the Prime Minister said the portal will bring transparency in Indian Panchayat system while the scheme will end property disputes by mapping village properties through the use of drones.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi expressed confidence that Muslims will abide by lockdown guidelines during the holy month of Ramzan.

He said imams, Ulema and Muslim organizations across India have unanimously decided that during Ramzan, Muslims will not congregate in mosques, religious places and perform all rituals like ”Iftaar” (breaking of fast) and ”taraweeh” (special prayers) at home keeping in mind social distancing norms.

Naqvi said he has spoken with state waqf board officials, social and religious leaders, imams on adherence to the lockdown and social distancing guidelines during the Ramzan month starting Friday or Saturday evening and they have begun creating awareness among the people.