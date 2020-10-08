Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gives a clarion call over the coronavirus crisis by asking the citizens to unite to fight the crisis.

“India’s COVID-19 fight is people-driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus,” PM said in a tweet.

Giving a hashtag over twitter #Unite2FightCorona, PM said, “Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19.”

Last month, Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech at the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) mentioning India’s pledge to use the vaccine-production capacity to help all humanity.

Taking it to twitter, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said, “Thank you for your commitment to solidarity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Only together, by mobilizing our forces and resources jointly for the common good, can we end the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi had said, “So many people lost their life’s savings, had to leave their homes. The world is fighting Corona for the last 8-9 months. Where is the UN in this fight?”

In India, 78,524 coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus case tally now stands at 68,35,655 out of which 9,02,425 are active cases.

Talking about the recoveries, 83,011 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which takes the tally now at 58,27,704. The Recovery rate stands at 85.25 per cent.

The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus stands at 971 which takes the tally to 1,05,526.