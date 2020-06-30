Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Tuesday amid the rising COVID-19 cases and ongoing tension with China at the LAC.

PM’s address comes a day after the government decides to ban 59 Chinese applications citing they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, invoking it’s power under section 69 A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of the information available they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order, the government said in a statement.

On Sunday PM had addressed the nation in his Mann Ki Baat Programme and reiterated the country’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity

He had had also asked citizens to not be negligent as the economy reopened.