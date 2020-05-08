Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoles his Italian counterpart for the deaths in Italy due to the novel coronavirus.

He also expressed hope to work together with Italy post-COVID-19 situation to address the challenges which the world will face.

“Conveyed my deep condolences to PM @GiuseppeConteIT for the loss of lives in Italy due to COVID-19. India and Italy will work together for addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world, including through our consecutive presidencies of the G20,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Italy eases back the world’s longest nationwide coronavirus lockdown on Monday. Four million people returned to their construction sites and factories as the economically and emotionally shattered country tries to get back to work.

As of now, Italy has witnessed 2,16,000 cases of coronavirus with 29,958 deaths due to the coronavirus.