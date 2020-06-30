Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of a key government scheme ‘PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana’ till the end of November.

PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till the end of November, the extension to cost over Rs 90 thousand crores, he said.

PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana is a key government scheme which provides free food grains to 80 crore people.

“Keeping in mind all the festivals that are coming up in the next few months, this scheme to provide 80 crore people with 5 kg free ration and 1 kg dal per month will now be extended till Diwali and Chhath Puja, or till the end of November,” PM Modi said in his address.

“Under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, we announced a package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore. In the last 3 months, Rs. 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs 18,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers,” he said.

PM Modi praised the farmers and honest taxpayers for making the scheme successful.

“Today, if the government is able to provide free food grains to the poor & the needy, the credit goes to two sections. First, the hardworking farmers of our country and second, the honest taxpayers. I thank you from my heart,” he said.

PM Modi also talked about the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme and said the scheme would benefit thousands of migrant workers and their families who had no fixed home or income.

He further said that negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing since Unlock 1 has been started.

“Ever since Unlock 1 started in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing. Earlier, we were more cautious about the use of masks, ‘do gaj doori’ and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds,” said PM Modi.

On the situation of coronavirus in the country, PM Modi said that in comparison to other countries across the globe, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against Covid-19. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role.