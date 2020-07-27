Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launches the high throughput COVID-19 testing facilities through video conferencing.

Pointing out three major states in the country, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said that these states will benefit massively in the fight against COVID-19 after the launch of these high throughput COVID testing facilities.

Highlighting the significance of these centres, PM said “these centres will also have a lot of economic ability and these hi-tech labs will help increase their testing capabilities immensely. In the future, these labs can be used in Hepatitis B, Dengue and other dangerous diseases.”

“The number of people to have recovered in India is reaching 10 lakh. In this long-drawn fight against COVID, it was important that Coronavirus-specific health infrastructure was developed at rapid speed,” he said.

“Thus, we had announced a package worth Rs 15,000 crore very early. India has very swiftly increased its capabilities. Today, India has over 11,000 COVID facilities and over 11 lakh isolation beds,” he added.

He further said that, “Today, there are more than 11,000 COVID19 facilities & more than 11 lakh isolation beds in the country. We also have nearly 1300 testing labs in the country & more than 5 lakh tests are being conducted daily.”

Praising the PPE production in the country, PM said, “At one point, India did not produce even one PPE a day. Today, it is the second highest producer of PPE kits globally. Six months back, there was no manufacturing of PPE kits.”

“Today, over 1200 manufacturers are producing over 5 lakh kits per day,” he said.

PM further reiterated the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and said we need to ensure that the scheme reaches to every poor family on time.

“We need to ensure that the benefits of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana reach every poor family timely.”