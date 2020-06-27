Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence over spike in Coronavirus cases, saying he has surrendered and is refusing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Covid-19 is spreading rapidly into new parts of the country. GOI has no plan to defeat it. PM is silent. He has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic,” former Congress president said in a tweet attaching a news report highlighting that the government has become less visible in fight against Coronavirus.

Gandhi renewed his attack on PM Modi, even as the country witnessed a spurt in COVID-19 cases with over 18,552 fresh cases . The total cases crossed 5 lakh mark with 5,08,953 infections, as India continued to be the fourth worst hit among 213 countries.

Wayanad MP in one of his daily attack on the Centre over the Coronavirus pandemic had earlier quoted one of the greatest scientists Albert Einstein to criticised the Coronavirus lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Gandhi took to Twitter and said on May 15, “This lock down proves that the only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.”Albert Einstein (sic)” and shared a chart to prove his claim.

Gandhi had been critical of the central government over handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier, he had tweeted four graphs illustrating the four phases of nationwide lockdown in India reflecting no decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi had attacked the Government over India becoming the fourth worst-hit country in terms of Coronavirus cases describing it as a “horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence”.

Meanwhile, now India is only a lakh cases away from Russia, which is in the third spot behind the US and Brazil.

According to the health ministry data, 384 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 15,685 in the country.