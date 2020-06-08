Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday raised questions on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to restrict the use of hospitals in the city for the citizens only.

Taking it to Twitter he said, “Mr Kejriwal says Delhi hospitals are only for Delhiites. Will he please tell us who is a Delhiite?”

“If I live or work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?” he added.

He said that he thought if a person had enrolled in Jan Aarogya Yojana/Aayushman Bharat, he can seek treatment in any enlisted hospital, public or private, anywhere in India.

“Did Mr Kejriwal take legal opinion before he made this announcement?” Chidambaram questioned.

मुझे लगा कि अगर किसी व्यक्ति ने जन आरोग्य योजना / आयुष्मान भारत में नामांकित किया है, तो वह भारत में कहीं भी, किसी भी अस्पताल, सार्वजनिक या निजी अस्पताल में इलाज करा सकता है?

क्या केजरीवाल ने घोषणा करने से पहले कानूनी राय ली? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 8, 2020

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday informed that for now Delhi hospitals will be available only for the residents of the city, while Central hospitals will remain open for all.

However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain defended the decision by saying, “Given the cases, hospitals are needed for Delhiites. Neighboring states say they have less cases so it shouldn’t be issue.”

“For now, we have decided that the 10,000 beds under the Delhi government will be kept for city’s residents. The beds under the Central government can be used by all. Private hospitals covering special treatment will be opened to all,” Kejriwal had said.

Not only the Congress but the BJP also slammed Kejriwal.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said, “Person born in Haryana living in Ghaziabad and not the citizen of Delhi can rule but people from outside Delhi can’t even get treatment. This Chaupat Raja Kejriwal Bin Tughlak will push Delhi into darkness.”