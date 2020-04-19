The national capital has expressed gratitude to the ‘Corona Warriors’ in a unique way by illuminating the historical monuments like Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Humayun’s Tomb in a unique way on Saturday evening.

Archaeological Survey of India’s Delhi circle took the initiative by illuminating the historical monuments on the occasion of World Heritage Day in New Delhi.

Besides this, the ASI Delhi circle also administered an oath to school students through video conferencing to safeguard and respect the monuments and their heritage.

According to a press note by the Ministry of Culture, Conference children of CSHP Public School, Pratap Vihar, Ghaziabad and ASPAM Scottish School Noida along with their teachers have taken oath through a video conference.

The ASI Delhi Circle had illuminated the three monuments in a unique way.

At Red Fort, the candles (Diyas) were arranged in the shape of India’s map with a massage ‘Hum Jitenge’.

At Qutb Minar. candles (Diyas) were arranged in the shape of a house with a massage ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’

At Humayun’s Tomb, 41 candles were lighted in addition to the general illumination. This symbolized our fight against CORONA outbreak for which 41 days of lockdown is being observed.

In the fight against the deadly coronavirus, health workers, sanitation workers, police personnel, Administrative officers are prominently giving their services to contain the virus and safeguard the public.