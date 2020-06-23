Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurvedic Medicines has launched ‘Coronil’ anti-COVID tablets to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus on Tuesday.

The medicine has been researched by Patanjali Research Institute with clinical trials held at NIMS University, Jaipur.

The MD of Patanjali Ayurved, Acharya Balkrishna, claimed that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by the company has been able to cure COVID-19 patients within 3-14 days.

“Clinical control trials were carried out adhering to standardized protocols of drug discovery to evaluate its efficacy,” Patanjali said.

The therapy is applicable for adults between 15-80 years of age whereas children are advised to take half the dosage prescribed for adults.

Patanjali urged people to practice Yoga every morning in order to stay protected from the Coronavirus.

The company claimed that a total of 100 coronavirus positive patients were recruited for the controlled clinical trial. Of which 95 were studied, 1 patient was lost on the follow-up details and 4 patients withdrew consent between the study.