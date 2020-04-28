As the nationwide lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus seems to remain for a little longer, the Delhi government on Tuesday suggested the Centre to promote Class 10 and 12 students based on internal exams marks.

Due to the lockdown, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not be able to conduct nationwide exams so the students should be passed on the basis of internal marks, Delhi government contended.

Delhi government also urged the Centre to reduce 30 per cent in the syllabus for all classes and also in the courses in JEE and NEET exams apart from other higher education exams.

Taking it to Twitter, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia told, “I joined a discussion today with the Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Ji and other education ministers of the country and made the following suggestions.”

“It will not be possible to conduct the remaining exams of CBSE 10th and 12th so children should be passed on the basis of internal exams as children of 9th and 11th have been passed,” he said.

“For the next year, the entire syllabus should be reduced by at least 30 per cent and the entrance examinations of JEE, NEET and other higher education institutions should also be taken on the basis of the reduced syllabus,” he wrote.

“Delhi government has asked for three hours daily on Doordarshan and AIR FM so that teachers of Delhi government can run on-air classes for all children,” he added.

आज केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन विकासमंत्री श्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक जी के साथ देश के अन्य शिक्षामंत्रियों की चर्चा में शामिल होकर दिल्ली की तरफ़ से निम्न मुद्दे रखे –

1/4 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2020

2. अगले वर्ष के लिए समूचे पाठ्यक्रम में कम से कम 30% की कमी की जाए और JEE, NEET तथा अन्य उच्च शिक्षा संस्थानों की प्रवेश परीक्षाएँ भी कम किए गए पाठ्यक्रम के आधार पर ही ली जाएँ.

3/4 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2020

3. दिल्ली सरकार ने दूरदर्शन और AIR FM पर रोज़ाना तीन तीन घंटे के समय की माँग की है ताकि दिल्ली सरकार के शिक्षक सभी बच्चों के लिए onair क्लास चला सकें.

4/4 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2020

Covid-19 cases in Delhi have reached close to 3000 mark with 54 deaths reported. The overall cases in India have approached close to 30,000 mark with 937 deaths.

Earlier, in the day, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has sanctioned a loan amount of $1.5 billion to support the fight against coronavirus.