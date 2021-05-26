Health authorities in Telangana administered Covid vaccine to over 75,000 beneficiaries on Tuesday, the first day of resumption of inoculation after a gap of 10 days.

The vaccination resumed with focus on those due for second dose. A total of 71,365 people were given the second dose by 9 p.m. Tuesday. They included 68,971 people aged 45 years and above.

A total of 797 healthcare workers and 1,597 front line workers also received the second dose.

Director of public health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said on Wednesday that 3,950 people were also given the second dose. They included 3,836 beneficiaries above 45 years. The remaining were healthcare workers and front line workers.

With this, Telangana has administered 56,68,690 doses. They included 12,08,397 beneficiaries who have received the second dose.

For a second consecutive day on Wednesday, long queues of people were see at vaccination centres in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar and other places in the state.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had on Monday directed the officials to start the second dose vaccination programme.

The health authorities had on May 15 suspended vaccination in view of inadequate stocks and non-receipt of fresh stocks from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Early this month, they had stopped vaccination for new beneficiaries among 45 above group and have been focusing only on second dose.

The state has also not taken up vaccination for those above 18 years of age due to lack of sufficient supplies from the Centre.

However, on Tuesday the state government allowed private hospitals designated as Private Covid Vaccination Centres (PCVCs) to give the Covid vaccine to people aged 18-44 years.

Private hospitals designed as PCVCs in the state will carry out Covid vaccination in the hospitals. They can also carry out Covid vaccination in workplaces or on requests made by institutions/companies/gated communities etc.

However, the individuals will have to register on CoWin portal. The PCVCs will have to follow Covid vaccination guidelines.