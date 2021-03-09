Over 86 per cent of the new Coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours come from six states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 11,141, followed by Kerala with 2,100 and Punjab with 1,043 new infections, the ministry said. The Centre is regularly holding high-level review meetings with the states and Union territories showing a surge in new daily cases.

“These six states cumulatively account for 86.25 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours,” the Ministry said.

The government said it had already deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir to help them in their fight against the recent Covid spike.

Meanwhile, 18 states and Union territories have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Delhi logs 239 cases, 3 deaths:

Delhi today recorded 239 fresh coronavirus infections and 3 Covid-related deaths, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

These cases were detected out of a relatively lesser count of 47,689 tests, with the positivity rate standing at 0.50 per cent, the health bulletin said.