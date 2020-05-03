Indian Railways has told on Sunday that special trains running to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places will carry only those authorized by the state governments.

It clarified that the normal run of passenger trains still remains suspended.

“Railways is only accepting passengers brought and facilitated by State Governments,” Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

“No other groups of traveler or individual are allowed to come to station. No tickets are being sold at any station. Railways are not running any train other than being requisitioned by State Governments,” it added.

It further urged people not to come to the railway stations unnecessarily as all the other trains remain suspended till May 17, as per the government order.

Indian Railways on Friday had started operating “Shramik Special” trains to transport them to their home states.

“Zonal railways to run these trains as per the demand of state administrations. Local DMs and DRMs are coordinating. Specific details can be obtained from the zonal CPROs” the Indian Railways had said in a statement.

On Friday, it operated six trains from Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala, and Rajasthan for transporting more than 7,000 people, including stranded labourers, pilgrims, tourists, and students.