Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Tuesday said the online education is being provided to students in the state and it is proving boon to those students who are preparing for various competitive examinations.

Addressing students and Artificial Intelligence and Edu-Tech ‘Embibe’ representatives through webinar, here today, Bhardwaj said the services were proving helpful in improving the quality of education in Himachal.

“Online education provided through ‘Embibe’ for aspirants of competitive examinations is appreciable and would prove beneficial for students and to improve standards of education,” he added.

He said that under Medha Protsahan Yojna, 182 selected students were being provided coaching facility in identified coaching centres within and outside the state, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 1.49 crore.

State Education minister said ‘Embibe’ had proved to be helpful in maintaining regularity in preparation during COVID-19.

Besides this, as many as 1,160 students of science stream of Class 12th and 1,205 students of graduation level were availing this facility free of cost.

“This free of cost preparation is being provided through online portal ‘Onlinetyari’ of Embibe to students preparing for JEE, IAS, SSC, railways, defense services, NET, SET and other competitive examinations.

During COVID-19, ten thousand aspirants can avail the benefit of this platform free of cost,” he added.

State Project Director, State Project Monitoring and New Initiative Unit, Higher Education Shakti Bhushan detailed about the online education being provided by the state government.

Director, Embibe, Devender Gaur welcomed the Education Minister and thanked him for encouraging everyone through the webinar. He said that the interested students could register on www.educationhp.embibe.com for further information.