Health Ministry on Tuesday stressing on the importance of lockdown said citing a recent ICMR study that if one COVID-19 patient doesn’t follow lockdown orders or practice social distancing, then the patient can infect 406 people in 30 days.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare during the daily press briefing said, “A total of 4,421 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in India till now and 354 new cases were reported in last 24 hours.”

He further said a total of 117 deaths were reported so far due to the virus with 8 deaths reported since yesterday.

Meanwhile, PS Srivastav, senior officer, Ministry of Home Affair told during the press briefing that the status of essential goods and services is by ‘large’ and ‘satisfactory’.

“Home Minister did a detailed review of the status of essential commodities & lockdown measures, he gave directions to take appropriate measures and ensure hoarding & black marketing is not done,” she said.

Aggarwal further told about the government’s strategy for the containment of the spread of coronavirus.

“Government has been adopting a strategy for cluster containment and for outbreaks that are amenable to management. This strategy is producing positive results, especially in Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pathanamthitta, Bhilwara and East Delhi,” he told.

Aggarwal also highlighted the Railways effort to convert the train coaches into isolation wards.

“Indian Railways has prepared 40,000 isolation beds in 2,500 coaches. They are making 375 isolation beds daily and this is going on across 133 locations across the country,” he said.