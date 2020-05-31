Odisha on Sunday registered its highest single day spike as 129 more persons tested positive for the coronavirus, said the Health Department.

The total COVID-19 positive cases reached to 1,948 in the state.

Out of the total 129 cases, 119 have been reported from various quarantine centres and 10 are local cases, the Department said.

While 18 cases were reported from Kendrapara, 16 from Gajapati, 12 from Nuapada, 11 from Bolangir, 10 each from Ganjam and Jajpur and 7 from Khurda.

Bargarh, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh and Balsore reported six each. Five cases were reported from Cuttack and four cases each from Puri and Deogarh districts, said the Department.

The state has 889 active cases while 1,050 patients have recovered from the disease. Seven have died of the deadly virus.