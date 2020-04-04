Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik appealed to those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin to voluntarily come forward and get tested for the COVID-19.

CM requested them to call on toll-free number 104 immediately and consult doctors and get the test done within 24 hours.

“Do not panic. I and my government are always with you. I would also like to request all the women in the state to cooperate with us for the safety of their family members,” he said.

Patnaik’s request came a day after three positive cases of COVID-19 due to Tablighi Jamaat surfaced.

“We once again request all who have linkage to Nizamuddin incident to voluntarily call 104 and provide information about their contacts. There is no need to panic and hide. Anyone having any information about such persons may inform 104. Help us to keep you safe,” said the Health Department.

So far, there are 68 persons identified from the state who had attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin.

Out of these, 28 returned to Odisha while the other 40 were quarantined in other states. However, 25 were tested negative while the other 3 were confirmed positive.

As of now, Odisha has 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus.