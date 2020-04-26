As the mantra to fight Coronavirus is to keep ourselves as well as our surroundings clean, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the people to shun the habit of spitting in public places. He appealed to the people in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ “We in India always knew that spitting in public places is wrong. Yet, it continued in places. Now is the best time to ensure we do not spit.”

PM Modi while pointing out that it was a case of “better late than never,” said that the society has understood the negative impact of the spitting habit, which affects health and cleanliness of surroundings.

“This will increase basic hygiene and strengthen the fight against COVID-19,” he added.

As respiratory droplets (which come out during coughing and sneezing) are one of the main route for Coronavirus transmission, spitting in public is hazardous especially during these times of COVID-19 outbreak.

The Centre as a precautionary measure has already banned the sale of smokeless tobacco. The Union Health Ministry asked all states to prohibit the use and spitting of smokeless tobacco in public places earlier this month.

The Health Ministry issued a letter to all the State governments and UT administrations stating that, “Chewing smokeless tobacco products, paan masala and areca nut (supari) increases the production of saliva followed by a very strong urge to spit. Spitting in public places could enhance the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also warned people that “spitting in public places could enhance the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

After PM Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ failed to impress on people the need to stop spitting in public places, the Coronavirus outbreak might help in spreading this message, as people are trying to follow as much to maintain cleanliness.

PM Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown on March 24. On April 14, he extended the nationwide restrictions for another 19 days till May 3 amid growing COVID-19 cases.

The coronavirus outbreak has so far claimed 824 lives and over 19,800 confirmed cases across the country.