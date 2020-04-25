Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that no public gatherings will be allowed in the state till June 30 amid the rising cases of coronavirus.

The decision on large public gatherings was taken amid the Ramzan, or Ramadan when reports of Muslims coming out to offer prayers was coming out in the public.

With this decision, all such religious gatherings, political rallies and social functions will not be allowed in the state.

Chief Minister had held a meeting with the chairpersons of 11 committees tasked with handling the COVID-19 outbreak in Uttar Pradesh after which the decision was taken.

During the meeting, Yogi Adityanath laid emphasis on social distancing and said besides strengthening medical and health system, the state government was strictly enforcing the lockdown and relief work was being carried out to help the poor.

He also said that industrial activities have been started in districts not affected by the coronavirus.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathji has given strict instructions to the officers that no crowd of any kind can be gathered by June 30. This decision has been taken with the intention of keeping the corona under control,” Mrityunjay Kumar, the media advisor to the Chief Minister, tweeted.

The Centre had earlier expressed concern about the violation of social distancing rules and asked the stated to be cautious about large gathering amid the spread of the pandemic.

Following this, states had urged religious leaders to follow the lockdown guidelines and to stay home and pray instead of the congregation in public places.

Another significant statement was made by the CM on Friday on migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country. He had said that his government would bring back migrant workers who are stranded due to lockdown.

Yesterday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had greeted the nation of Ramzan.

Taking it to Twitter he said, “Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with its abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet.”

The cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh has crossed 1600 mark with 24 deaths due to the virus.