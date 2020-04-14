The movement passes already issued during the first phase of nationwide lockdown by the authorities to those providing ‘essential services’ will continue to be applicable till May 3, Delhi Police said.

“E-passes issued by Delhi Govt will be honoured by all police personnel on duty if accompanied by the original message of use on mobile phone and ID proof,” it further added.

India will remain under an extended lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of Coronavirus, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in his fourth address to the nation since the pandemic became a cause for serious concern in the country.

He added that social distancing is the only way to pass the “agni pariksha”.

The Prime Minister, however, said the shutdown will be enforced with more strict nature and all states will be evaluated on their performance in containing the outbreak. If any state or its any district is found satisfactory, certain areas may be given a conditional reprieve from April 20.

PM also said the decision came after a brief discussion with the Chief Ministers of states during the video conference held on Saturday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was among the first to welcome PM’s decision as he took it to Twitter and said, “Delhi will fully implement PM’s lockdown measures.”

Delhi has reported 356 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total cases to 1510, nearly 1,071 cases are related to the Delhi mosque event.