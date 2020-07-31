All the international flight operations will remain suspended till August 31 amid the rise in cases of coronavirus, the Central government said on Friday.

“The Government has decided to extend the suspension on the Scheduled International Commercial Passenger Services to or from India upto 2359 hours IST of 31st August,” an official statement said.

“Specific Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued accordingly.”

However, the airlines services of the all-cargo flights and other flights specially approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation will continue.

The flight services were discontinued since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25.

However, the domestic flights were allowed to fly from May 25 with restrictions.