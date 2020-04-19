Union Health Ministry in its daily press briefing on Sunday said there are 54 districts in 23 States/Union Territories that did not report any cases of coronavirus in last 14 days. 2,231 patients have cured till now, it added.

In the last 24 hours, there were 1334 new cases of coronavirus were reported, taking the total number of cases to 15712 and deaths to 507 in India, Health Ministry told.

In a significant development, the Health Ministry told that there is no new case reported in Mahe in Puducherry and Kodagu in Karnataka in the last 28 days.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said, “Historical data across the world show that there is not a big percentage of asymptomatic persons testing COVID-19 positive. It’s important for us to be aware of this challenge. High-risk asymptomatic persons are part of the sampling criteria. We test and monitor them.”

“There are 755 dedicated hospitals and 1389 dedicated health care centres in the country, this takes the total dedicated facilities – where severe or critical patients can be treated – to 2144,” Aggarwal told.

Meanwhile, Dr Raman R Ganga-Khedkar, of ICMR who was also at the briefing said, “We have done 3,86,791 tests so far. Yesterday 37,173 tests were done, out of these 29,287 tests were done in labs of ICMR network. 7,886 tested in private sector labs.”

The government has revised the list of economic activities and services allowed from April 20 in parts of the country least affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As per a Home Ministry order released on Sunday, the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies has now been prohibited during the lockdown period. The supply of such goods including, mobile phones, laptops, television sets and refrigerators, had been permitted by the government last week.

Among economic activities and services to be functional are health services (including Ministry of AYUSH) and non-banking financial corporations and micro-finance institutions marked essential services.