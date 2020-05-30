The government has relaxed the lockdown outside containment zone in the country from June1.

In this regard, night curfew time which was 7 pm to 7 am has been cut down to 9 pm to 5 am, with exception to essential services.

“Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am throughout the country, except for essential activities,” said MHA.

“Local authorities shall issue orders in the entire area of their jurisdiction, under appropriate provisions of law, such as under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance,” the Home Ministry said.

The re-opening will take place in the nation in phases.

In containment zones, exits and entry will be strictly controlled and there will be intensive contact tracing and house-to-house surveillance in these areas, the centre said.

There will be no restrictions on the movement of people or goods within states and between states.

India saw its biggest spike in Coronavirus cases and deaths on Saturday as 7,964 new infections and 265 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

With the latest jump, the total number of cases in the country has climbed to 1,73,763 with 4,971 succumbing to the deadly infection.