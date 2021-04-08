Amidst concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in India, New Zealand on Thursday temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, according to reports from local media.

The ban will start from Sunday and will remain in place until April 28, New Zealand Herald reported.

According to local media reports, the ban came into effect after it was reported that 17 of the 23 new COVID-19 cases in managed isolation announced on Thursday had arrived from India. India is experiencing a sudden incline in COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks. It reported 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases and 630 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest ever daily record of new COVID-19 cases in the country since the pandemic started.

“This is not a permanent arrangement but rather a temporary measure,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

She further said that the government would be looking at risks posed by other COVID-19 hot spot countries.

The island nation has reported 2,531 cases so far.

