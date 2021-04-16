As the second wave of COVID-19 sweeps the country, a significant chunk of the total number of COVID-19 positive cases comprises young people and even infants.

The doctors have dubbed the new wave of COVID-19 infections as “very dangerous”.

Dr. Ritu Saxena, Head of Emergency Department at the LNJP Hospital in Delhi said that almost 30 percent of young people between 15 and 30 years of age have been infected, and these young people had fever also.

“This time, Covid is also seen in children… few days old children are also getting infected,” Dr. Ritu Saxena told IANS.

“Since this new wave has started, 7 to 8 children have been admitted so far. The youngest among them is a newborn baby who was infected in the hospital itself,” she added.

In the second wave, it`s also being seen that if one person is positive in the house then the whole family is also found infected.

More young people, especially in the 30-50 age bracket who go out for work, are seemingly getting infected by COVID-19 amid its current wave in the national capital, say experts.

While the country is going through the second wave of COVID-19, Delhi is reeling under the fourth wave of the pandemic, with cases escalating at an unprecedented rate.

Some doctors say that the reason for a large number of people getting infected this year vis-a-vis last year could be that the “virus has mutated” and the current strain is more infectious than the one in circulation previously.

“The younger population goes out and works, uses public transportation and hence, has more chances of coming in contact with others. Many people are still not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing, which has contributed to the rise in cases,” said Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals here.

The doctor, however, said the number of deaths is still much lower, compared to what was recorded during the previous waves in Delhi in June, September, and November last year.

(With agency inputs)