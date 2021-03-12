India on Thursday reported nearly 23,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day, the highest in the past two and half months, and around 5,000 more than the previous day’s figure, prompting the Centre to ask people not to lower their guard and to embrace vaccines.

The country recorded 22,854 new Covid-19 cases and 126 fatalities, bringing the national infection tally to 1,12,85,961 while the death toll reached 1,58,189, according to the Union health ministry. On Wednesday, India had reported 17,921 Covid-19 cases and 133 deaths. For the last two days, the number of fatalities has seen a spike, which earlier was hovering under 100. According to the Ministry’s data, there are 1,89,226 active cases at present. Besides, 18,100 Covid- 19 patients were discharged in a day. A total of 1,09,38,146 persons have been discharged so far. The rise in the number of Covid cases, which had so far appeared to be confined to Maharashtra and Punjab, is now beginning to show in several other states. States/UTs such as Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh have had very similar growth trajectories in recent weeks.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 370 cases, a high not witnessed in over two months. Similarly, in Gujarat, the increasing trend has been noticeable for three weeks now. In the last 24 hours, the state has reported 675 new cases, the highest in this year so far. Expressing concern over the rise in active cases in a few states, NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul termed as “worrisome” the situation, especially in Maharashtra, where strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts.

“Don’t take this virus for granted. It can come up unexpectedly. If we have to remain free of this virus, Covid-appropriate behaviour, containment strategy as well as vaccination has to be brought in,” he said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of Covid- 19. The state on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year. Nagpur, which has been reporting a spike in daily cases since last month, will see a lockdown from March 15 to 21, district guardian minister Nitin Raut said.

Delhi logs a spike of 409 cases:

Delhi has continued to witness an uptick in fresh coronavirus infections again, with the city today recording 409 new Covid cases ~ the highest single-day rise in about two months ~ even as the positivity rate rose to 0.59 per cent, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.