Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured that the economy is in ‘good condition’ even amid the lockdown and also indicated that the lockdown may extend in worst coronavirus affected parts of the country.

“There is no need to worry on the economy front, our economy is good,” PM told the nine Chief Ministers during the video conference.

During the call, PM Modi said we have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19.

Prime Minister asked the state Chief Ministers to chalk out an exit plan by marking districts as red, orange and green zones to indicate the level and intensity of the COVID-19 infection.

According to reports, the relaxations which are anticipated after May 3 coming out of today’s meeting are permission to private cars, but public transport to remain shut; school and colleges to remain closed; ban on religious meetings and congregations to continue.

Economic activities are likely to reopen in orange and green districts, which have fewer or no cases of COVID-19.

PM Modi also said the states must make efforts to covert red zones into orange and then into green zones.

In the video conference, five out of the nine Chief Ministers said the lockdown should end. Others were in favour of extending it in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

“Most of the CMs said the way in which cases are increasing, there should be a cautious approach & PM should take a call on the basis of observation of CMs. Most of the BJP-ruled states’ CMs said that lockdown should be continued and economic activities are started slowly,” said Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

PM Modi also stressed on the importance of the use of technology to tackle the COVID-19 menace. He emphasized on the significance of ensuring that more people download the Aarogya Setu App to bolster the efforts of the country in the battle against COVID-19.

In a sense of warning to maintain the precautionary measures in the coming days, PM said the impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months. Masks and face covers will be part of our life.

Praising country’s efforts to effectively working towards the containment of the deadly virus, Prime Minister underlined Lockdown has yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months.

He added India’s population is comparable to that of the combined population of several countries.

PM Modi said the situation in many countries including India, was almost similar at the start of March. However, due to timely measures, India has been able to protect many people.

However, PM forewarned that danger of virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance.

During the call, PM also urged the Chief Ministers to factor in the changes in weather, the advent of summer and monsoon, and the illnesses that can potentially come in this season, while strategizing ahead.

He also addressed the issue of bringing back the Indians who are stranded overseas and said this has to be done keeping in mind the fact that they don’t get inconvenienced and their families are not under any risk.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 27,000 mark as of Monday afternoon, with 872 deaths reported.

Health Ministry has claimed that the cases would have been in lakhs if the lockdown would not have been placed on time. However, it also claimed that the doubling rate of cases has reduced significantly.