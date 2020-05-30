Karnataka government has adopted a COVID-19 tracking platform developed by Nasscom Task Force to continue its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic using technology, said the Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Saturday.

Nasscom Task Force consists of Intel India, Fractal Analytics, Microsoft India, AWS, Mindtree, SAP Labs India, Infosys, Accenture, Wipro, Sprinklr, Tableau, Mapbox and others.

“We have been driving all our efforts tirelessly to fight this ongoing crisis and it has been great to witness the industry joining their hands against our war on Covid. In these testing times technology innovation has been our greatest ally,” said Deputy CM in a statement.

The end to end tracking platform uses advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to help state governments take informed decisions as it is based on open architecture.

The state can choose the features it wants to use and can also integrate the solution with its existing platform as the tracking device comes with a plug and play option. It can be hosted on any cloud platform as preferred by the government.

Several IT player collaborating for free to build this platform, whose initial set of dashboards will be offered to the government.

For the southern state, six dashboards have been developed which include Covid summary, Covid source analysis, testing summary, tests by category, hospital capacity and India summary.

The IT industry body aims to deliver a similar platform to other states as well.

Meanwhile, there are 2781 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Karnataka, with 1839 active cases, 48 fatalities and 894 recoveries so far, according to Health Ministry data.