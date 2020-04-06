Mumbai’s Wockhardt Hospital has been declared containment zone by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after 26 nurses and three doctors tested positive for Coronavirus within a span of one week. 81 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported from Mumbai, on Sunday.

No entry or exit is allowed in the hospital until all the patients COVID-19 reports come out negative in two successive testing, TOI quoted a civic official as saying.

Suresh Kakani, the Additional Municipal Commissioner said, “It is unfortunate that such a big cluster of cases have come from a medical facility. They should have taken precautions.”

He further said that the executive health officer will lead a team to investigate as to how the coronavirus spread around infecting so many people in the hospital.

Swab samples of around 300 employees and some patients have been sent for testing.

Meanwhile, some nurses and doctors who tested positive for the coronavirus have been shifted to other hospitals.

The hospital’s canteen is functioning to provide meals to the staff and patients, but only restricted movement is allowed.

30 cases, which is more than many city wards and according to the data, only G-South and D wards have over 30 cases.

The Wockhardt Hospital management refused to tell why the virus spread in their hospital and as many as 30 cases including their staff members have tested positive for the virus, according to the TOI report.

The hospital’s spokesperson said, “Our OPD and emergency services are shut and there will be no admissions.”

A heart attack patient, who was tested positive for coronavirus on March 27, could be the potential source through whom the rest of them got infected. Two nurses who attended the 70-year-old man also got infected, and thereafter several of the staff tested positive for COVID-19.

According to The Hindu’s report, the nurses of the hospital had alleged that they were not provided with personal protective equipment like the surgical or N95 masks while attending to the patients in the ICU.

The hospital management has however, refuted the charges.

Maharashtra on Sunday recording 113 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total toll of positive cases to 748 in the state. Simultaneously, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 45 with 13 more people succumbing to the infection, according to health officials.

Of the 113 new cases, 81 are from Mumbai, 18 from Pune, 4 from Aurangabad, 3 from Ahmednagar, two from Kalyan- Dombivli and Thane, one each from Osmanabad and Vasai. Another cases is from neighbouring Gujarat state, as the infected person is undergoing treatment n Maharashtra, he added.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in Mumbai stood at 30 while the number of positive cases rose to 458, the highest in the state.

A total of 3078 teams are working across the state towards cluster containment while surveillance of more than 10 lakh people is completed, reported PTI.