Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is being treated for novel Coronavirus at Chirayu Hospital in state capital Bhopal after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, on Tuesday talked about how he is handling his isolation treatment.

CM Chouhan shared a video of his virtual cabinet meeting on Twitter, on Tuesday. Video shows him telling other ministers and state administration officials, “In the hospital, I am making my own tea, washing clothes on my own because COVID-19 patients can’t give their clothes for washing. I’ve a positive effect from washing my clothes”

“When I had a hand surgery, physiotherapy did not help as I could not close my fist but washing clothes enabled me to close my fist without physiotherapy. That is why I feel that we should keep doing small tasks ourselves,” he said while conducting a video conference from his hospital bed on Tuesday.

He said that he is not suffering from fever, his cough is also under control and is nearing its end.

Chouhan has appealed to the public to get themselves checked for Coronavirus and not hide it as it is not an incurable disease.

Chouhan became the first head of a state to be infected with the virus, on Saturday.

Informing about the same on his Twitter handle, Chouhan had written in Hindi, “My dear countrymen, I was having COVID-19 symptoms and, after a test, my report came back positive. I am following all the guidelines and will quarantine myself according to the doctor’s advice”.

The chief minister had further said that he will continue to participate in the daily Coronavirus review meetings via video conferencing.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also appealed to his party workers to get tested if they had come in contact with him in recent days and urged those who have been in close contact with him to go into quarantine.

The state has 28,589 positive cases of Coronavirus and 820 fatalities, according to the Health Ministry’s data. While, the state capital Bhopal witnessed spike in COVID-19 cases with the infections crossing 5,000 mark.