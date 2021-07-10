Delhi’s leading milk supplier Mother Dairy has announced an increase in prices of Amul milk by Rs 2 per litre. This comes days after the prices of Amul milk increased by Rs 2 per litre.

The price hike will come into effect from Sunday for Mother Dairy.

Now a person has to pay Rs 57 for one litre of Mother Dairy milk from Sunday, instead of Rs 55 on Saturday.

“Compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR with effect from July 11, 2021,” sources in Mother Diary told IANS.

The last time Mother Diary had increased its prices was in 2019.

Moreover, the price hike is uniform across all the brands of its milk products. Listed below are the new prices

Bulk vended milk – Rs 44, 2.

Full cream – Rs 57 per litre,

Toned Milk – Rs 47 per litre,

Double toned milk – Rs 41 per litre,

Cow Milk – Rs 49 per litre,

Super T-milk – Rs 26 per litre,

Standardized milk – Rs 51 per litre.

A senior employee at Mother Diary said that they had to increase the price of milk in an effort to recover the financial loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “There has been a lot of buzz to increase prices of milk, but the decision was put on hold. When Amul already increased, it compelled Mother Dairy to increase prices to recover financial loss during the Covid-19 pandemic.” he said.

“It is pertinent to note that the farm prices of milk alone have firmed up by about 4 per cent in the last three-four weeks. Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last one year, the consumer prices were kept intact. With this revision, the milk prices are undergoing a revision of 4 per cent,” Mother Dairy said.