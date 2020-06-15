Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, once again attacked the Central government over the sudden spurt in Coronavirus in the country on Monday, and quoted one of the greatest scientists Albert Einstein to criticised the Coronavirus lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Gandhi took to Twitter and said, “This lock down proves that: “The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.”Albert Einstein (sic)” and shared a chart to prove his claim.

Albert Einstein pic.twitter.com/XkykIxsYKI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2020

Gandhi had been critical of the central government over handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier, on Saturday, he tweeted four graphs illustrating the four phases of nationwide lockdown in India reflecting no decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi had on Friday attacked the Government over India becoming the fourth worst-hit country in terms of Coronavirus cases describing it as a “horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence”.

India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of Coronavirus cases.

While maintaining its spot at the fourth worst-hit country in the world, India’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 3,32,424 on Monday. Out of this 1,53,106 cases are active and 1,69,797 cases have been cured. The death due to the virus climbed to 9,520 according to data released by ministry of health.

The Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad had been doing a series of interactions with experts from various fields such as economy, industry, international relations etc. Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj had said that India has flattened the “wrong curve”, pointing to the decline in GDP.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers of different states and Union Territories June 16 and June 17 on the Coronavirus situation in the country as infections have spiked at an alarming rate in the past two weeks following considerable relaxations in lockdown measures.

India on Monday witnessed a spike of over 11,000 cases second day in a row with 325 fatalities taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,32,424, according to Health Ministry’s data.