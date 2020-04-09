Extending their support in the fight against the deadly coronavirus, the Ministers and Members of Legislators in Karnataka will take a 30 per cent cut each year in their salaries and allowances to fund the fight against deadly coronavirus.

An ordinance in this regard was approved by the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday.

“We have cut by 30 per cent salaries and allowances of all Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, also Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip every one for one year from April 1, amounting to Rs 15.36 crore,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

We have the consent from all the political parties for this, so we have passed the ordinance today, he said while speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Earlier on Monday, the Union Cabinet had approved a 30 per cent cut in salaries of all Members of Parliament and a two-year suspension of MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme.

As of now, Karnataka has registered a total of 191 cases and 6 deaths due to the deadly coronavirus.